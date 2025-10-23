Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.