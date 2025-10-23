Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Stake Lifted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 13.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

