SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,231,000 after purchasing an additional 326,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

