Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). 884,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 646,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.

Mothercare Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.78.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

