Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,544,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 5,860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of LUGDF stock opened at C$69.16 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$82.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.81.
Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 184.0%.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
