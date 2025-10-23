iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

