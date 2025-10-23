Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,019 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 588,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 577,721 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,847,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,781,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,442,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,037,000 after buying an additional 362,959 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

