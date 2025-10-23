Head-To-Head Review: Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) versus Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS)

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) and Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Vivakor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Odysight.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivakor and Odysight.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Odysight.ai 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Odysight.ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than Vivakor.

Vivakor has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Odysight.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor $89.81 million 0.13 -$22.19 million ($1.09) -0.23 Odysight.ai $3.96 million 14.86 -$11.77 million ($1.06) -3.40

Odysight.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivakor. Odysight.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivakor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Odysight.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor -29.87% -31.68% -13.31% Odysight.ai -293.91% -54.92% -46.77%

Summary

Odysight.ai beats Vivakor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas. In addition, the company offers remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was formerly known as NGI Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Vivakor, Inc. in April 2008. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

