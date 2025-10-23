Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.