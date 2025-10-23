FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 522 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after purchasing an additional 626,623 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NOW opened at $936.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $914.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

