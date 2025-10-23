FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $308.15 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

