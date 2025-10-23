Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 445033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.4%. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is currently 47.21%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date.

