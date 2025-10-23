Deere & Company $DE Stake Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $462.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.74.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

