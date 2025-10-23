Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corpay makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corpay worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Corpay by 15.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 42.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.58.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

