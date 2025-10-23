Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,321 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
