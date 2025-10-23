Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Allison Transmission worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

