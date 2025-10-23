Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 12.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TBLL opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

