Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

