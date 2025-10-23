Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

