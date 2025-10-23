Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. VanEck Merk Gold ETF accounts for 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

