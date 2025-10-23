Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.24.

Shares of SYK opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.74 and a 200 day moving average of $379.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

