Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.