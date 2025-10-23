Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $451,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

