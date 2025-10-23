Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 190,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,554,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.