Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $617,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $440.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

