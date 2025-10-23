Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Grows Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.9%

ZM stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $199,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 152,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,582.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $2,687,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,892. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

