American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.