SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $280.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $159.43 and a 52-week high of $284.65.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

