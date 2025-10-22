Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after buying an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,841,273.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,448,213. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

