Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC)

10/8/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment was given a new $13.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8/25/2025 – MidCap Financial Investment had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

