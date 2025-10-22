Q4 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Independent Research set a $83.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of INDB stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 731,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.