Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BND stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

