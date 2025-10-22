MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

