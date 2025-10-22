Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 643 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $242.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

