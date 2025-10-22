Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 123,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 281,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

