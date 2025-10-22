GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.27.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average is $252.55. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.