Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $242.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

