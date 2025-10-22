Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.5% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

