Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This is a 3.0% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DFP opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
