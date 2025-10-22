Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

