Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Up 15.2% – Time to Buy?

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 174,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 30,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.