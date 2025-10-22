Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.71.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CME opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average of $271.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.