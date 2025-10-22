Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in September

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 313,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 90.0%.

About Compagnie Financiere Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

