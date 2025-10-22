Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.77 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

