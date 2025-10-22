Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 1295740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Celcuity Trading Down 7.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,500. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

