Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 65,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Price Performance

Canon Company Profile

CAJPY stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

