Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $377.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.