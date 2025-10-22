abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

