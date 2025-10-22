abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.01.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
