Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
