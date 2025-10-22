Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Featured Stories

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

