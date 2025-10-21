Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Silgan by 4,394.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Silgan by 26.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $55.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

